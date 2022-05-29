 
Kylie, Kendall Jenner shower love over Kourtney in BTS pics from wedding

Kardashians fans were left awe-struck as Kylie Jenner unveiled an unseen snap from Kourtney Kardashian’s star-studded wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

The 24-year-old diva dropped an adorable behind-the-scenes photo in which she can be posing alongside Kendall Jenner and they both puckered their lips to the new bride.

The trio was also joined by the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s four-year-old daughter Stormi as they all celebrate the next best chapter of the 43-year-old reality star.

Kourtney walked down the aisle with Travis Barker in a glamour-filled event that was also attended by Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

The bride, however, sparked massive backlash for her wedding outfit as fans raised catholic ‘aesthetic’ objections.

“I just really feel like Travis & Kourtney [sic] wedding is mocking the catholic religion? They don’t symbolize religious people at all, just feel like mockery. I’m not catholic but just doesn’t sit right with me,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

