 
entertainment
Sunday May 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles joins hands with Everytown for Gun Safety on North American tour dates

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 29, 2022

Harry Styles joins hands with Everytown for Gun Safety on North American tour dates
Harry Styles joins hands with Everytown for Gun Safety on North American tour dates

Pop music icon Harry Styles has announced to join Everytown for ‘Gun Safety’ to end gun violence during his upcoming North American tour following the deadliest mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

On Friday, the As It Was crooner turned to his Instagram handle and announced plans to partner with the nonprofit organization Everytown for Gun Safety.

“Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas,” Styles wrote in a statement on Instagram.


“End gun violence,” Styles captioned the post and continued, “On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items.”

According to a press release, the Night Changes singer will be donating proceeds from the tour, with Live Nation matching, equaling over $1 million to Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund.

On May 24, an armed 18-year-old entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 students and two teachers.

The horrifying massacre of innocent children came 10 days after a heavily armed 18-year-old white supremacist opened fire and allegedly murdered 10 Black people in a Buffalo, New York supermarket. 

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian's fan copies Pete Davidson to win her heart

Kim Kardashian's fan copies Pete Davidson to win her heart
Meghan Markle may ‘pull the plug’ on Jubilee plans due to ‘bad publicity’

Meghan Markle may ‘pull the plug’ on Jubilee plans due to ‘bad publicity’
Prince Harry’s Spotify promise to Queen Elizabeth ‘hanging by a thread’

Prince Harry’s Spotify promise to Queen Elizabeth ‘hanging by a thread’
Britain gears up to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on throne

Britain gears up to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on throne
Meghan Markle ‘confusing royal duties with celebrity lifestyle’

Meghan Markle ‘confusing royal duties with celebrity lifestyle’
Johnny Depp ate candy in court to curb nicotine intake?

Johnny Depp ate candy in court to curb nicotine intake?
Prince Charles and William could intervene if Harry, Meghan, Andrew try to steal Queen's show

Prince Charles and William could intervene if Harry, Meghan, Andrew try to steal Queen's show
Dwayne Johnson's daughter doesn't believe he voiced Maui from 'Moana'

Dwayne Johnson's daughter doesn't believe he voiced Maui from 'Moana'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘fame hungry’ by PR expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘fame hungry’ by PR expert
Prince Harry after Megxit: Body language expert notes ‘vanished’ smile

Prince Harry after Megxit: Body language expert notes ‘vanished’ smile

Prince Harry to fulfil ‘promise’ to Queen during Platinum Jubilee visit

Prince Harry to fulfil ‘promise’ to Queen during Platinum Jubilee visit
Prince William, Charles ‘will only exchange pleasantries’ with Prince Harry on Jubilee

Prince William, Charles ‘will only exchange pleasantries’ with Prince Harry on Jubilee

Latest

view all