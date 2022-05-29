Mueed Baloch bags silver in 2nd Imam Reza Cup, registers national record

— Twitter

MASHHAD: Abdul Mueed Baloch, dubbed Baloch Bolt, bagged a Silver Medal in the 400m category of the second Imam Reza International Athletics Tournament here on Sunday.

Mueed clocked 46.73 seconds — setting a national record — to claim the second position in the tournament.

Athletes from Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Oman, Qatar, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, and other nations competed in the tournament.

After winning the medal, Mueed took to Twitter and wrote "Alhumdulillah" on his sprint video.

Mueed will now compete in the 200m contest tomorrow at 10:30am local time. It should be mentioned here that Mueed has won several national and international championships.

In the SAF Junior in 2018, he won silver in 100m while he claimed bronze in the 400m category.