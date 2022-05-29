Ben Affleck shares memorable experience of visiting Windsor Castle with kids and Jennifer Garner: Video

Ben Affleck mesmerised fans as he shed light on his interesting royal experience in an old interview, saying his son Samuel had an unplanned power playdate with Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte.



The Hollywood's dashing actor was filming Justice League in London, he got to spend some time sightseeing with his children, and it turned into a rather memorable royal experience, with an unexpected twist.



Affleck told BBC1 host Graham Norton in an interview about his tourist activity with his three children and their mother Jennifer Garner, saying: “Despite going to Windsor Castle, Tower of London and Buckingham Palace, we didn’t see one royal.”

“Then when it was raining I took my youngest [Samuel] to one of those kid’s indoor play parks. It was pretty empty and then I noticed this weird vibe from the other grownups,” he continued.

“I thought, ‘For a kids’ place this is tight security!’ I was the very last person to realize that Prince George and Princess Charlotte were in there playing with my kid.” Clearly, Affleck must not possess quite the royalty radar that most other members of the public possess.

Despite the impressive pedigree of his impromptu playtime company, however, the celebrity couple's son Samuel ended the adventure a little worse for wear and came down with a cold. “I can now tell him that he got a cold from the King of England!” Affleck joked to Norton.