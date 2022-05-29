 
entertainment
Sunday May 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck shares memorable experience of visiting Windsor Castle with kids and Jennifer Garner: Video

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 29, 2022

Ben Affleck mesmerised fans as he shed light on his interesting royal experience in an old interview, saying his son Samuel had an unplanned power playdate with Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Hollywood's dashing actor was filming Justice League in London, he got to spend some time sightseeing with his children, and it turned into a rather memorable royal experience, with an unexpected twist.

Affleck told BBC1 host Graham Norton in an interview about his tourist activity with his three children and their mother Jennifer Garner, saying: “Despite going to Windsor Castle, Tower of London and Buckingham Palace, we didn’t see one royal.” 

“Then when it was raining I took my youngest [Samuel] to one of those kid’s indoor play parks. It was pretty empty and then I noticed this weird vibe from the other grownups,” he continued.

“I thought, ‘For a kids’ place this is tight security!’ I was the very last person to realize that Prince George and Princess Charlotte were in there playing with my kid.” Clearly, Affleck must not possess quite the royalty radar that most other members of the public possess.

Despite the impressive pedigree of his impromptu playtime company, however, the celebrity couple's son Samuel ended the adventure a little worse for wear and came down with a cold. “I can now tell him that he got a cold from the King of England!” Affleck joked to Norton. 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez takes Ben Affleck's breath away as she flaunts her killer looks in green outfit

Jennifer Lopez takes Ben Affleck's breath away as she flaunts her killer looks in green outfit
Princess Diana’s photographer says Camilla is ‘nicer' than she was

Princess Diana’s photographer says Camilla is ‘nicer' than she was
Meghan Markle’s father leaves hospital as Duchess reaches out

Meghan Markle’s father leaves hospital as Duchess reaches out

Internet troll Amber Heard for taking ‘imaginary’ notes during Johnny Depp defamation trial

Internet troll Amber Heard for taking ‘imaginary’ notes during Johnny Depp defamation trial
Piers Morgan launches brutal attack on 'fame-hungry', 'selfish' duo Prince Harry and Meghan

Piers Morgan launches brutal attack on 'fame-hungry', 'selfish' duo Prince Harry and Meghan
Kourtney Kardashian sends fans wild as she shares adorable bonding moment with sisters and niece

Kourtney Kardashian sends fans wild as she shares adorable bonding moment with sisters and niece
Amber Heard could face jail as 'she's lying about things under oath', claims legal expert

Amber Heard could face jail as 'she's lying about things under oath', claims legal expert
Johnny Depp to be replaced by THIS actor in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ amid defamation trial

Johnny Depp to be replaced by THIS actor in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ amid defamation trial
Johnny Depp - Amber Heard trial: Judge lauds attorneys, court staff for ‘professionalism’

Johnny Depp - Amber Heard trial: Judge lauds attorneys, court staff for ‘professionalism’

Katie Price invites fans' wrath

Katie Price invites fans' wrath
Kim Kardashian's fan copies Pete Davidson to win her heart

Kim Kardashian's fan copies Pete Davidson to win her heart
Harry Styles joins hands with Everytown for Gun Safety on North American tour dates

Harry Styles joins hands with Everytown for Gun Safety on North American tour dates

Latest

view all