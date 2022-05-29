 
'Stranger Things': Winona Ryder dishes on working with 'grounded' younger cast of the show

Winona Ryder went on to reveal her experience over getting to work with Hit Netflix sci-fi drama Stranger Things 'grounded' younger cast of the show, calling them talented and incredible.

Stranger Things released its fourth season on May 27 and one of the biggest changes in the new season is that the storyline showcases the lead characters of the show scattered in different places.

In this season, Millie Bobby Brown also becomes closer to Winona Ryder's Joyce Byers with whom she moves to California alongside Will (Noah Schnapp) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton).

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Winona got candid about what it is like to work with the show's younger cast who started off in the first season at the age of 12 and are currently in their late teens and 20s.

Ryder said, "We’ve obviously been working with them for [eight] years now — most of them — but I just marvel at them. They’re grounded. They’re so, so talented."

Winona who herself has been a child artist further added that she is extremely proud of the Stranger Things stars and how they have grown up over the years.

Adding on, she told the outlet, "There is a purity to kids that age, and there’s a real specialness there. These kids, in particular, just floor me at how kind and thoughtful and incredible they are."

Stranger Things' fourth season released its first volume recently consisting of seven episodes. A second volume of the season will be out in July which will consist of two episodes that could have a runtime of over an hour each. 

The cliffhanger ending of part one has now left fans eagerly waiting for the next one. 

