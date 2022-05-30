Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor set internet ablaze with THIS gorgeous picture

 
Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor left millions of her fans awestruck as she shared a stunning picture with her sister Kareena Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, the Raja Hindustani star shared a gorgeous picture with Bebo and left fans in awe with their beautiful bond.

In the photo, Lolo and Bebo posed for a cheeky selfie as they pout. While sharing the photo, Karisma wrote, "Missing the sis."

As soon as she posted the photograph, Kareena was quick to react and commented, "Love this picture. This show of yours has taken over our life." 

Actress Malaika Arora too dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.

See Karisma Kapoor's post here:

On the work front, the 47-year-old will soon star in Abhinay Deo's Brown.

Talking about Kareena, she will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha which is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. It also stars Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya in the lead.

Besides, Kareena has also announced her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s next along with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

For unversed, Sujoy Ghosh's film will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X. The film will be a digital release and mark Kareena Kapoor Khan's first web project.

