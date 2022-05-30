 
pakistan
Monday May 30 2022
PM Shehbaz-led delegation to leave for Turkey tomorrow

Monday May 30, 2022

PM Shehbaz Sharif (L) and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. — Anadolu Agency
PM Shehbaz Sharif (L) and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. — Anadolu Agency

  • This will be PM's maiden visit to Ankara.
  • PM will be accompanied by high-level delegation.
  • Visit planned on Turkish president's invitation.

ISLAMABAD: On the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Turkey on a three-day official visit on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The premier will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including key members of the cabinet, on his first visit to Ankara after assuming office last month.

During the visit, the prime minister will have bilateral interaction with the Turkish leadership, with a particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties. 

It is pertinent to note that the last interaction between the leaders of the two countries came when the Turkish president called the Pakistani premier to congratulate him on his election as the prime minister.

In the phone call, Erdoğan "wished that the election results would be beneficial for the friendly and brotherly people of Pakistan," according to the Presidency's Directorate of Communications.

Erdoğan had said they closely follow developments in Pakistan, and Turkey is bound by a deep-rooted history, friendship and brotherhood.

PM Shehbaz has held two foreign trips this month to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), respectively, after assuming office on April 12, as he sought to strengthen bilateral ties with the oil-rich states.

