PM Shehbaz Sharif forsees burden of foreign debt to prevail for years to come

Sunday May 29 2022
Sunday May 29, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing a public gathering in Mansehra, on May 29, 2022. — YouTube/PTV
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing a public gathering in Mansehra, on May 29, 2022. — YouTube/PTV

MANSEHRA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday the burden of foreign debts on Pakistan is such that it could not be paid off by generations to come.

"[Ex-premier] Imran Khan's government took such hefty amount of loans that our generations might not be able to pay them," the prime minister told a public gathering in Manshera.

The prime minister held the public gathering in Mansehra two days after he addressed the nation following the massive hike in the price of petroleum products.

The prime minister said his government was forced to increase the rates of petroleum products as the previous regime had left "emptied" the national exchequer.

PM Shehbaz acknowledged the "pain" of the people due to the rising inflation but blamed the PTI-led government for the issue and said his team would work to reduce it.

More to follow

