Monday May 30 2022
‘Proud moment’: Daren Sammy receives Sitara-e-Pakistan

Peshawar Zalmi former captain and current head coach Daren Sammy posing for a picture with his civil award ‘Sitara-e-Pakistan. — Instagram/@darensammy88
Peshawar Zalmi former captain and current head coach Daren Sammy posing for a picture with his civil award ‘Sitara-e-Pakistan'. — Instagram/@darensammy88

SAINT LUCIA: Peshawar Zalmi former captain and current head coach Daren Sammy Monday received the civil award ‘Sitara-e-Pakistan’ for his invaluable contribution to reviving international cricket in Pakistan.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the star player shared pictures of him receiving the highest civilian award. “There it is…me collecting the Sitara-e-Pakistan award. Such a proud moment,” he wrote.

Expressing his love for Pakistan, Sammy said: “Pakistan is like home to me and this is an honour for me. I am very proud.”

He also shared a picture gallery on his official Instagram handle where he mentioned that cricket took him all over the world enabling him to see and play in some amazing places. 

"Pakistan is definitely one of these places. A place that always makes me feel at home. It’s such an honour to have received this prestigious award (Sitara-e-Pakistan) from the government and people of Pakistan. Thank you. #PakistanZindabad," he wrote.

Congratulating the West Indies player, Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations brother @darensammy88! Well-deserved Sitara-e-Pakistan!”

“Your contribution for Pakistan cricket revival will be [written] in golden words [and] in our hearts forever,” he added.


