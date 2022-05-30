 
entertainment
Monday May 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Camila Cabello slams ‘rude fans’ interrupting for her performance

By
Web Desk

Monday May 30, 2022

Camila Cabello slams ‘rude fans’ interrupting for her performance
Camila Cabello slams ‘rude fans’ interrupting for her performance

Camila Cabello hits back against “rude fans” who kept interrupting her six-minute set with chanting.

The performance was held at the Stade de France in Paris, before the Champions League Final match between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

After her set, the singer took to Twitter to address the interruptions later in the day and wrote, “Playing back our performance and I can’t believe people were singing their teams anthem so loud during our performance.”

“Like my team and i worked tirelessly for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show,” she added before concluding.

While her tweets have since been deleted, the second one featured more of a quip free flowing thought process and read, “Very rude but whatever. IM GLAD U GUYS LOVED IT!!!!!".

Check it out below:

Camila Cabello slams ‘rude fans’ interrupting for her performance


More From Entertainment:

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra sells Eurovision trophy

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra sells Eurovision trophy
Liam Payne new girlfriend denies allegations that he cheated on his ex-Maya Henry

Liam Payne new girlfriend denies allegations that he cheated on his ex-Maya Henry
Johnny Depp in good spirit as Amber Heard trial goes to jury

Johnny Depp in good spirit as Amber Heard trial goes to jury
Exclusive: Faisal Kapadia on going solo

Exclusive: Faisal Kapadia on going solo
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could make a ‘surprise appearance’ on Buckingham Palace balcony

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could make a ‘surprise appearance’ on Buckingham Palace balcony
Britain prepares to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Britain prepares to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee
Bella Hadid lashes out at Israeli Defence Forces

Bella Hadid lashes out at Israeli Defence Forces

Ed Sheeran will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Ed Sheeran will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Kim Kardashian shares video with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian shares video with Pete Davidson

High and low points of Depp vs Heard trial

High and low points of Depp vs Heard trial
Owners of Corgi dogs celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in Canada

Owners of Corgi dogs celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in Canada

'Top Gun: Maverick’ debuts to stratospheric $124 million

'Top Gun: Maverick’ debuts to stratospheric $124 million

Latest

view all