Camila Cabello slams ‘rude fans’ interrupting for her performance

Camila Cabello hits back against “rude fans” who kept interrupting her six-minute set with chanting.

The performance was held at the Stade de France in Paris, before the Champions League Final match between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

After her set, the singer took to Twitter to address the interruptions later in the day and wrote, “Playing back our performance and I can’t believe people were singing their teams anthem so loud during our performance.”

“Like my team and i worked tirelessly for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show,” she added before concluding.

While her tweets have since been deleted, the second one featured more of a quip free flowing thought process and read, “Very rude but whatever. IM GLAD U GUYS LOVED IT!!!!!".

Check it out below:



