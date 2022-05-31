 
entertainment
Tuesday May 31 2022
By
AFP

Russians lose access to Netflix over Ukraine

By
AFP

Tuesday May 31, 2022

Russians lose access to Netflix over Ukraine
Russians lose access to Netflix over Ukraine

Russian subscribers have lost access to streaming giant Netflix in the latest pullout of a Western company over the conflict in Ukraine.

The Netflix site and apps were no longer available from Friday and a Netflix spokesperson confirmed that subscribers no longer had access.

"This is the fulfilment of the withdrawal from the Russian market" announced in March, a Netflix spokesperson told AFP on Monday.

The US-based platform announced in early March that it was withdrawing from Russia after Moscow sent thousands of troops into pro-Western Ukraine.

The spokesperson said the company had waited until the end of the current billing cycle before cutting off customers.

Netflix is the world´s leading streaming platform, with 221.8 million subscribers at the end of 2021, but was a minor player in Russia.

The company said in an April letter to shareholders that it had lost 700,000 paid subscribers as a result of its withdrawal from Russia, blaming the pullout for its first global drop in subscribers in a decade.

Netflix is among a host of foreign companies that have announced the suspension of operations or outright withdrawal from Russia since the launch of Moscow´s campaign in Ukraine on February 24.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard ‘adopted’ daughter Oonagh Paige?

Amber Heard ‘adopted’ daughter Oonagh Paige?
Archbishop of Canterbury ‘deeply saddened’ at missing Queen’s service

Archbishop of Canterbury ‘deeply saddened’ at missing Queen’s service
Kim Kardashian channels her inner Barbie, sports fuschia on LA streets

Kim Kardashian channels her inner Barbie, sports fuschia on LA streets
Meghan Markle 'terrified' ex-husband has 'axe to grind' with new book

Meghan Markle 'terrified' ex-husband has 'axe to grind' with new book
Prince William 'saved' by Kate Middleton love, she 'makes him melt': Diana butler

Prince William 'saved' by Kate Middleton love, she 'makes him melt': Diana butler
Prince Harry 'trying to resurrect' happiness with polo in US, will 'run' to William

Prince Harry 'trying to resurrect' happiness with polo in US, will 'run' to William

Kim Kardashian beau Pete Davidson 'big kid' himself, is 'great' with her children

Kim Kardashian beau Pete Davidson 'big kid' himself, is 'great' with her children
Johnny Depp supermodel daughter Lily-Rose turns 23! See Photos

Johnny Depp supermodel daughter Lily-Rose turns 23! See Photos
Madonna leaves fans ‘scared’ with creepy post: pictures inside

Madonna leaves fans ‘scared’ with creepy post: pictures inside
‘Maestro’: Bradley Cooper leaves fans spellbound with his shocking transformation for biopic

‘Maestro’: Bradley Cooper leaves fans spellbound with his shocking transformation for biopic
Khloe Kardashian looks extra slim as she shares new gym pics to tease her ex Triston Thomson

Khloe Kardashian looks extra slim as she shares new gym pics to tease her ex Triston Thomson
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship is ‘very serious’, says source

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship is ‘very serious’, says source

Latest

view all