Did you know, Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh is also a part of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha?’

The much-awaited trailer of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s highly-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha is finally out.

With the film, Aamir and Kareena have reunited on-screen 13-years after 2009 hit film 3 idiots, the Good Newzz actress has revealed that the upcoming film holds a special place in her heart.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the Jab We Met actress shared the film's trailer and revealed her second son Jeh Ali Khan is also a part of the film.





Kareena also thanked her co-star Aamir and the film's director Advait Chandan for having her on board. She wrote, "A pandemic, two lockdowns, and a baby later... one of my most special films... also because my Jeh baba is very much a part of it (in my tummy)."

"Thank you Advait and Aamir for having not just me but the both of us in it... it's something I will cherish forever. Over to you guys, finally," she added.

The Ki & Ka actress was pregnant with Jeh Ali Khan when she was filming the upcoming film. She welcomed her second son in 2021 with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of the Academy Award-winning film Forrest Gump. The film starred Tom Hanks and won three Oscars in 1995, including the Best Picture award. The film is set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.