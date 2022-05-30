 
Monday May 30 2022
Meghan Markle ‘smothering’ Prince Harry, ex butler claims

Monday May 30, 2022

Meghan Markle has been accused of ‘smothering’ Prince Harry during his polo outing.

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul butler made this claim in an interview with OK.

There, he claimed, “I thought that Meghan was this breath of fresh air who would modernise the Royal Family and bring all the vital elements that were missing, but what kind of love is this?”

“I feel that, from her body language at the polo, she came across as smothering.”

“I think Harry is totally besotted with her. He's given everything up. Of all the people I want to be happy, it's Harry.”

“I think people have missed the fact he married a 36-year-old woman. That is very significant because his mother was 36 when she died. I think he was looking for someone mature to guide him.”

“He wasn’t looking for a fling. I think he was looking for someone serious to put him back on the path he’d lost because his mother died. His heart broke and nobody could fix it until Meghan came along. Meghan fixed it.”

