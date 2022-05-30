 
entertainment
Monday May 30 2022
By
News Desk

Queen demanded Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘be on their best behavior’

By
News Desk

Monday May 30, 2022

File Footage

Royal experts reveal that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are likely to stay on their very best behaviour in order to fulfil favour to Queen.

Royal commentator Russell Myers made this claim during his interview with Express UK.

He was quoted saying, “Of course, the Queen is wanting for all of her family to get together.”

“Meghan and Harry have promised to be on their best behaviour because things are still quite frosty within the family.”

“They're still talking about that big Oprah Winfrey interview, you know Prince Harry did an interview with an American broadcaster not that long ago at the Invictus Games.”

“He was talking about protecting the Queen and making sure she had the right people around her.”

“This news about them renewing this lease for Frogwell Cottage is quite interesting because of course, this is still their UK home.”

“They obviously live in California now and they'll be popping over for the Jubilee celebrations.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian enjoys ‘best date night’ with daughter North West in Italy

Kim Kardashian enjoys ‘best date night’ with daughter North West in Italy

Sam Neill talks about working with Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern after 29 years

Sam Neill talks about working with Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern after 29 years
Meghan Markle ‘never understood true royalty’: Report

Meghan Markle ‘never understood true royalty’: Report
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial homed in on ‘tears’ during closing argument

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial homed in on ‘tears’ during closing argument
Meghan Markle ‘smothering’ Prince Harry, ex butler claims

Meghan Markle ‘smothering’ Prince Harry, ex butler claims
Elon Musk disappoints Amber Heard by staying away from Johnny Depp's defamation trial?

Elon Musk disappoints Amber Heard by staying away from Johnny Depp's defamation trial?
Prince Harry ‘living it up’ seeing Netflix’s increased attention: report

Prince Harry ‘living it up’ seeing Netflix’s increased attention: report
Johnny Depp gets featured in Paul McCartney concert amid defamation trial

Johnny Depp gets featured in Paul McCartney concert amid defamation trial
Queen ‘can’t protect royal brand’ while ‘saboteur’ Prince Andrew remains free’

Queen ‘can’t protect royal brand’ while ‘saboteur’ Prince Andrew remains free’
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz packed on PDA as they step out in LA

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz packed on PDA as they step out in LA
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle require ‘intimate shots of Queen’ for Netflix ratings boost

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle require ‘intimate shots of Queen’ for Netflix ratings boost
Wynonna Judd opens up about life after losing mom Naomi to suicide: ‘The pain is so great’

Wynonna Judd opens up about life after losing mom Naomi to suicide: ‘The pain is so great’

Latest

view all