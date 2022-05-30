 
entertainment
Monday May 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Archie spotted with parents Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in rare outing

By
Web Desk

Monday May 30, 2022

File Footage


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be enjoying the California sun before heading to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee, and were spotted out enjoying a sunny BBQ with friends in a rare snap shared online.

According to Hello magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a summer outing with close friends Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier among others on Saturday.

The picture, which shows Meghan barefoot in a classic Emilia Wickstead summer dress and Harry right beside her, was reported shared by Delfina on her Instagram story, and later deleted.

It was then reshared numerous times online by royal fans, who also seemed to spot the couple’s son, Archie, enjoying the summer-time outing under a tree!


The kid in the picture, while not confirmed to be Archie, seems exactly like the little royal to fans who pointed out his distinctive mop of hair as their method of identification.

Fans also couldn’t help but swoon over Meghan’s dress for the occasion, with one user writing: “A very classic summer dress, and you can't go wrong with that!”

Another fan of the former Suits actress wrote: “I love the skirt on this dress. Love Meghan in bare feet and happy to see them out and about so much.”

Both Prince Harry and Meghan are expected to fly to the UK this week with both their kids, Archie and Lilibet, for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

