Monday May 30 2022
Princess Eugenie moves to Portugal with husband after ‘life-changing’ offer

Monday May 30, 2022

Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew, has reportedly moved out of the UK with her husband Jack Brooksbank, with the couple shifting to Portugal.

As per Mirror UK, the move comes after Brooksbank landed a new ‘life-changing’ job with a multimillionaire property tycoon, who just so happens to be a friend of George Clooney.

Eugenie and Brooksbank, parents to one-year-old son August, had been living in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Frogmore Cottage while in the UK, and are now said to be splitting time between CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, south of Lisbon, and London.

“Jack is now working for Mike Meldrum and they are splitting their time between Portugal and London. It’s a very exciting time for them,” a source told The Telegraph.

Reports suggest that Brooksbank is working with Meldrum in sales, marketing, and promotion for a private resort that is currently under development.

The move’s timing also seems strategic, as The Sun reported earlier that Harry and Meghan had renewed their lease on Frogmore Cottage in Windsor despite having moved to California, US, since stepping down as working royals.

Harry and Meghan’s move also incited speculation that they may be wanting to spend more time in the UK in the coming months. 

