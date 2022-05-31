Pakistan's Shajjar bags gold, Mueed wins bronze in Imam Reza Cup

Source: Geo Super

MASHHAD: Pakistan's contingent continued their dominance on day 2 of the second Imam Reza International Athletics Cup.

In the 200m race, Pakistan's Shajjar Abbas bagged a gold medal as he completed the race in the fastest time (20.91seconds). Mueed Baloch, who won silver in the 400m race and registered national record the other day, this time won Bronze after completing the race in 21.41seconds.

Iran's Mohammad Hossein clocked 20.99seconds to claim the second position in the race.

Overall, Pakistan bagged two silver medals, a gold and a bronze in a two-day international event which concluded today.