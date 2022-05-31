Imran Khan asked PTI workers to carry auto-loading weapons in 'Azadi March': Khawaja Asif

PTI member are taking salaries, enjoying perks and benefits as Parliamentarian, says Khawaja Asif.

Government was aware that protestors in march were carrying weapons, says defense minister.

I know the person who has delivered Imran Khan’s message to Malik Riaz, says PML-N leader.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif claimed Monday that protestors in the 'Azadi March' were also carrying automatic weapons on Imran Khan's orders, Geo News reported.



Defence Minister's statement came in reaction to PTI chairman Imran Khan's interview with a private television channel, in which he confirmed that his party's workers were carrying firearms during the 'Azadi March.'

Speaking on Geo News Programme Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Saath, Khawaja Asif said “Imran Khan is right, his party workers were not only carrying guns, but they also had automatic firearms.”

“Imran Khan had asked protestors to bring weapons in the long march, however, the government was aware of that,” he added.

In response to the PTI leadership's deliberations on returning resignations to the National Assembly, Khawaja Asif remarked, "it's a rerun of 2014, when they (PTI legislators) returned to parliament" despite having submitted their resignations.

In April, following the removal of former prime minister Imran Khan from power through a no-confidence motion PTI MNA's from NA submitted their resignations, however the process of verification has yet to be started.

“If they (PTI lawmakers) have truly submitted resignations from their seats in NA, so why don’t they go in the house to complete the verification process?” Asif questioned.

The PML-N leader said the PTI member had occupied parliament lodges and were taking salaries, enjoying perks and benefits as a parliamentarian.

Talking about the purportedly leaked audiotape of property tycoon Malik Riaz and PPP co-chairperson Asif Zardari, Khawaja Asif claimed that he knew the name of the messenger.

"I know the person who delivered Imran Khan's message to Malik Riaz, but I don't want to take his name," Khawaja claimed, adding that "Malik Riaz has old links with Imran Khan since he got the food dispatch in 2014 dharna and Imran Khan was also using Malik Riaz's private jet for travel."

