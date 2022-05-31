 
Tuesday May 31 2022
Elon Musk romance with new girlfriend going strong

Tuesday May 31, 2022

Billionaire Elon Musk romance with his new girlfriend Australian actress Natasha Bassett is going strong with each passing day as the couple were spotted enjoying a lunch date in France.

Musk and Natasha Bassett began dating in February this year following his split with former partner Grimes in September, however, the lovebirds are rarely seen together.

Grimes and Elon Musk welcomed their second child together via surrogate two months before they parted ways.

Natasha Bassett, 27 is the youngest girlfriend of Elon.

Elon Musk and Bassett enjoyed the lunch date a day after the former attended friend Ari Emanuel's wedding.

The couple appeared to be engaged in a happy conversation as they smiled and even laughed at some points during their romantic outing.

Elon enjoyed the lunch date a few days after he advised his former sweetheart Amber Heard and Johnny Depp to ‘move on’ following their defamation trial. 


