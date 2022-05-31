 
entertainment
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard not to return to courtroom?

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and his former wife Amber Heard are not expected to return to the courtroom to hear the verdict of their defamation trial.

According to media reports, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor will not be in the court as his fans speculated that he could continue to tour with his friend Jeff Beck, who is set to perform at the Royal Albert Hall on 31st May after his surprise appearance in England.

Jurors in Virginia, deliberating the defamation claims from both Depp and Heard, adjourned on Friday without returning a verdict.

They will resume discussions on Tuesday after the US Memorial Day holiday. Beck is scheduled to have another show at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday today.

“Amber, meanwhile, is not expected to return to the courtroom either,” reported the Hello! Magazine on Monday night.

