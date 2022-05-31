 
entertainment
Tuesday May 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker plan 'fourth wedding in LA’: fans react

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 31, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker plan fourth wedding in LA’: fans react
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker plan 'fourth wedding in LA’: fans react

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are reportedly planning to hold their fourth wedding in Los Angeles.

The couple recently walked down the aisle at a star-studded event in Italy which came after their legal marriage was held at a courthouse in Santan Barbara.

The Kardashians star and the drummer also had a fake wedding in Las Vegas last month.

However, an insider has claimed that the nuptial ceremonies have not come to end just yet as there will be another event soon.

TMZ quoted its source, "Travis and Kourt are still planning an LA wedding celebration."

Reacting to the reports, fans took the charge to slam the lovebirds on Reddit.

One post read, "I’m just so ready to be over it. At this rate the whole second season 'of The Kardashians] is going to be entirely about their 4 weddings. They are absolutely dehydrated."

"At this point (actually, well before) this Kravis wedding crap is becoming indulgent even for celebs who are already indulged to the max," another fan wrote while adding, "I won’t give any further weddings the time of day. Maybe if we don’t react, they’ll stop. Like we do with kids."

"I read somewhere they were having a large reception in California. This wedding MUST END!" expressed another fan.

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber wishes little sis Jazmyn on Birthday with sweet throwback pictures

Justin Bieber wishes little sis Jazmyn on Birthday with sweet throwback pictures

Rachel Zegler's cryptic tweet about 'The Hunger Games' prequel casting goes viral

Rachel Zegler's cryptic tweet about 'The Hunger Games' prequel casting goes viral
Why 'Zendaya Fight' is trending on Twitter?

Why 'Zendaya Fight' is trending on Twitter?
Diplo refused entry to Cannes party he was hired to DJ at: Watch

Diplo refused entry to Cannes party he was hired to DJ at: Watch
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson arrive in UK ahead of Queen's Jubilee

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson arrive in UK ahead of Queen's Jubilee
Jury to resume deliberations on dueling Johnny Depp, Amber Heard claims

Jury to resume deliberations on dueling Johnny Depp, Amber Heard claims
Meghan Markle 'nerve-wracked' ahead of UK return, thankful for Lili 'distraction'

Meghan Markle 'nerve-wracked' ahead of UK return, thankful for Lili 'distraction'
Prince Harry has 'no place' at royal table, branded 'lost doul' by Diana ex-employee

Prince Harry has 'no place' at royal table, branded 'lost doul' by Diana ex-employee
Queen Gold State Coach seen in London after 20 years amid Jubilee rehearsals

Queen Gold State Coach seen in London after 20 years amid Jubilee rehearsals
'Top Gun: Maverick' director reveals he only had 30 minutes to convince Tom Cruise

'Top Gun: Maverick' director reveals he only had 30 minutes to convince Tom Cruise
Queen aides afraid of 'Sussex bomb', have no 'power' over Meghan's 'unofficial UK plans'

Queen aides afraid of 'Sussex bomb', have no 'power' over Meghan's 'unofficial UK plans'
Queen era of 'steady visibility' coming to an end, says ex-Archbishop

Queen era of 'steady visibility' coming to an end, says ex-Archbishop

Latest

view all