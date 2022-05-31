Bridgerton famed Ruby Barker 'doing okay' after hospital discharge: Watch

Bridgerton famed Ruby Barker recently confirmed on social media that she has been discharged from hospital after her “mental health struggle”.



On Monday, the 25-year-old turned to Instagram to share a heartfelt video in which she could be seen speaking from a pool in a nature retreat.

The actress, who plays Marina Thompson in season one of the popular series, told her followers that she is “doing okay for herself”, although Barker previously admitted “becoming really unwell since appearing in the series”.

In a candid video, the actress mentioned, “I am in a beautiful environment right now to take some time to myself and relax and breathe.”

She went on to add, “Getting outdoors, going for walks, speaking to loved ones, trying not to ostracise yourself, that’s a really big step.”

Barker said that if she had to give her younger self any advice, it would be “not all doom and gloom even when you hit rock bottom”.

“Anyone who is in a dark place right now I just want you to know I see you; I feel you, okay, but find funny and flip that coin,” stated the actress.

Meanwhile, captioning the video, she wrote, “I have been discharged from hospital! Thank you so much for the support, I can’t wait for the future and I feel as if I’ve came out the other side.”

She also added, “Thank you everyone, have a blessed day take care of yourselves, don’t be afraid to check in with your loved ones.”

See the video here:



