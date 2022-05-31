 
George RR Martin talks about online backlash over GoT's ending in finale season

George R.R. Martin recently opened up about facing severe backlash and hate online over his popular drama series Game of Thrones due to its “controversial conclusion” in the finale season.

While speaking to The Independent, the author was stunned to see so much toxicity spewed on a show’s ending on social media.

Martin believed, “If you don’t like a show, don’t watch it!”

He added, “How people can come to hate so much something that they once loved. How has everything become so toxic?”

Reportedly, HBO’s successful adaptation of Martin’s novels became one of the most-watched TV shows over the years. However, in 2019, the ending of season eight was criticised by both viewers and critics for its poor writing or lack of treatment to the main character’s narratives.

Meanwhile, in another interview with Screenrant, the author mentioned, “It’s either going to be a good show or a bad show or a mediocre show. Some episodes are good, some are bad. Why are people getting so crazy about it? I don’t understand.”

Martin also discussed about wider outrageous reaction of fans online to shows like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series that hasn’t been aired yet, but the “controversy about it, is like Word War Two on social media”.

The author also informed that GoT prequel series House Of The Dragon House will premiere on August 21.

“It won't be long until we find out how much GoT’s ending will affect audience ratings for the new series,” he remarked. 

