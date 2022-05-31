 
entertainment
Tuesday May 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks down in tears while addressing alopecia with bereaved mother: watch

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 31, 2022

Jada Pinkett Smith, who has been quite vocal and open about her own struggles with alopecia was overcome by emotions after she had a chat with the bereaved mother whose daughter committed suicide.

On Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith, 50, along with her daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, sit down with Niki Ball, the mother of a 12-year-old daughter who also suffered from alopecia.

Ball's daughter Rio was severely bullied over her hair loss and died by suicide in March.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Niki Ball
Jada Pinkett Smith and Niki Ball 

"With the hair loss, she was so strong," Ball says of Rio in this exclusive clip from the episode. 

"She still rocked it even when it was falling out, and she just had these big bald patches. Tried the creams. They made her break out. Tried the injections, she took five of them in one day. But neither of them really did anything."

“The kids at school called Rio a "naked mole rat," a "bug-eyed alien" and "Mr. and Mrs. Clean," she adds.

“ Three weeks before her death, Rio "had a really bad day" at school and "just lost it" when she got in the car to go home. "I knew this was very serious," Ball says.

On March 14, 2022, Rio died by suicide. Ball says it "was the worst day of my life."

As Pinkett Smith cries along with Ball, she tells her that Rio's story is one of the reasons why people "need an understanding around the devastation of this condition."


More From Entertainment:

Will Smith's son Jaden reveals his mom Jada Pinkett turned down Tupac Shakur's proposal: Video

Will Smith's son Jaden reveals his mom Jada Pinkett turned down Tupac Shakur's proposal: Video
George RR Martin talks about online backlash over GoT’s ending in finale season

George RR Martin talks about online backlash over GoT’s ending in finale season
Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman hold hands in sweet PDA pic

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman hold hands in sweet PDA pic
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial verdict - Jury begins deliberations

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial verdict - Jury begins deliberations
Princess Charlene shows 'no happiness' with Albert: Body language expert

Princess Charlene shows 'no happiness' with Albert: Body language expert
Caitlyn Jenner spends time with Kendall post-Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding snub

Caitlyn Jenner spends time with Kendall post-Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding snub
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plummet in UK popularity poll ahead of visit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plummet in UK popularity poll ahead of visit
Meghan Markle ‘freaking out’ about upcoming Jubilee trip. Here’s why

Meghan Markle ‘freaking out’ about upcoming Jubilee trip. Here’s why
Prince William, Kate Middleton will skip Lilibet’s birthday for royal trip

Prince William, Kate Middleton will skip Lilibet’s birthday for royal trip
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle denied solo engagements during Queen’s Jubilee

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle denied solo engagements during Queen’s Jubilee
Johnny Depp's fans bring Pirates of the Caribbean boat in front of courthouse as jury deliberates

Johnny Depp's fans bring Pirates of the Caribbean boat in front of courthouse as jury deliberates
Tom Cruise scores first $100M opening with 'Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise scores first $100M opening with 'Top Gun: Maverick’

Latest

view all