Tuesday May 31 2022
Memorial Day Weekend: Scott Disick enjoys quality time with kids

Tuesday May 31, 2022

Scott Disick continues to enjoy quality time with his children after the wedding of his ex Kourtney Kardashian to Travis Barker.

A source exclusively tells Page Six that the Talentless founder spent Memorial Day Weekend in the Hamptons where he stopped by boutique Blue & Cream with Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Scott Disick spent Memorial Day Weekend with his kids in The Hamptons.
“The kids were all over him,” our insider shared. “It was so cute. He looked so happy to be with them.”

We’re also told that the 38-year-old reality star wasn’t seen with either Holly Scarfone or Rebecca Donaldson, the latter of whom he was recently dating though it’s unclear where they stand now.

Disick’s kids have been spending time with him since they returned from their mom Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker in Italy earlier this month.

Disick shared a selfie with older siblings Mason and Penelope, accompanied by the caption, “Got my crew with me.”

The trio helped the Kardashians star ring in his 39th birthday last week, with Disick sharing an adorable video of them tackling him on a bed.

‘“Happy birthday 2 me! Biggest blessing of my life right here!” he captioned the clip.


