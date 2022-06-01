Johnny Depp hopes trial will help restore his reputation

Johnny Depp is hoping the bombshell trial will help restore his reputation as his main goal for filing the defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife was to clear his name in public sphere.

The 58-year-ol actor's defamation trial against Amber Heard is coming to its end as the jury has began deliberation after the six weeks of testimony.

This case for Depp has never been about money," said Depp lawyer Benjamin Chew. "It is about Mr. Depp's reputation and freeing him from the prison in which he has lived for the last six years."

Heard "ruined his life by falsely telling the world she was a survivor of domestic abuse at the hands of Mr. Depp," Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez told the jury in closing arguments in his libel trial against his ex-wife.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor previously said that he's going through the lengthy ordeal with his ex-wife for the sake of his children.



According to experts, the victory is also important for the actor as it could help establish that something untrue was said about him.

Heard's lawyers, meanwhile, said Depp ruined Heard's life by launching a smear campaign against her when she divorced him and publicly accused him of assault in 2016.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in Virginia's Fairfax County Circuit Court over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim against the former "Pirates of the Caribbean" star after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax.