Wednesday Jun 01 2022
Shanna Moakler sold off her engagement ring from Travis Barker after his wedding to Kourtney

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

File Footage 

Shanna Moakler was finally able to sell her engagement ring from ex-husband Travis Barker for $96,500 after his lavish Italian wedding with Kourtney Kardashian.

In a conversation with the Us Weekly, the Celebrity Big Brother alum broke the news that she has finally auctioned off the ring.

She told the outlet, “Nobody expects a happy marriage to end … and nobody ever hopes to let go of sentimental and valuable things.”

“I wanted to thank worthy.com for making the most out of a beautiful time in my life,” the model added. “I hope the highest bidder truly loves the piece as much as I did.”

Concluding her statement, she stated, “It was a smooth and easy process … Looking forward to the future!”

The model sold the ring few days after the Blink-182 drummer tied the knot with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum.

However, Moakler insisted it is only co-incidental, saying, “I’m sure people would assume that (it’s related to the wedding), but I simply wanted to find a proper seller and Worthy.com is the most professional and I know will give this piece the attention it deserves.”

Moakler got engaged to Barker in 2003 and they tied the knot a year later. The couple, who shares two kids together, got divorced in 2008.


