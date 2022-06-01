Shanna Moakler sold off her engagement ring from Travis Barker after his wedding to Kourtney

File Footage

Shanna Moakler was finally able to sell her engagement ring from ex-husband Travis Barker for $96,500 after his lavish Italian wedding with Kourtney Kardashian.

In a conversation with the Us Weekly, the Celebrity Big Brother alum broke the news that she has finally auctioned off the ring.

She told the outlet, “Nobody expects a happy marriage to end … and nobody ever hopes to let go of sentimental and valuable things.”

“I wanted to thank worthy.com for making the most out of a beautiful time in my life,” the model added. “I hope the highest bidder truly loves the piece as much as I did.”

Concluding her statement, she stated, “It was a smooth and easy process … Looking forward to the future!”

The model sold the ring few days after the Blink-182 drummer tied the knot with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum.

However, Moakler insisted it is only co-incidental, saying, “I’m sure people would assume that (it’s related to the wedding), but I simply wanted to find a proper seller and Worthy.com is the most professional and I know will give this piece the attention it deserves.”

Moakler got engaged to Barker in 2003 and they tied the knot a year later. The couple, who shares two kids together, got divorced in 2008.



