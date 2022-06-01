 
Wednesday Jun 01 2022
ACLU demands 'reimbursement' by Johnny Depp: 'Forced us to testify!'

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

ACLU demands ‘reimbursement’ by Johnny Depp: ‘Forced us to testify!’
ACLU demands ‘reimbursement’ by Johnny Depp: ‘Forced us to testify!’

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has slapped Johnny Depp with a lawsuit over billable hours following the ‘forced’ testimony in the Amber Heard defamation case.

The news was brought to light by novelist Grey Ellis and referenced a document filed into New York county.

It reads, “CLU refused to voluntarily hand over documents pertaining to the case, so Johnny Depp asked a judge to to legally compel them to respond ~ his motion was granted.” (sic)

“Now the ACLU wants Johnny Depp to reimburse them $86,253.26 for time taken preparing & submitting the docs. Nuts.”

