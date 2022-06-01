Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plans for Lilibet’s christening leaked by royal watchers

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s plans for Lilibet’s christening have been brought to light by experts and royal watchers.

The rumour has been referenced by GB News presenter Isabel Webster.

She was quoted saying, "This is pure tittle-tattle, this is not backed up by anyone official.”

“But I have heard a rumour that it is Lilibet's first birthday, isn't it on Saturday, they might try and get her christened whilst they're over in the UK.”

“And some suggestion that if Her Majesty is free on Sunday who knows it's not confirmed it is pure tittle-tattle but that was a rumour I heard.”

However, royal commentator Pandora Forsyth felt it would be ‘selfish’ and explained, “That would be great but also would that then be taking away the spotlight from the Queen, I'm kind of hoping in a way that she isn't christened because I think it will take everything away.”