Wednesday Jun 01 2022
Jake Gyllenhaal reveals he's working on a secret project with sister Maggie

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

Jake Gyllenhaal reveals he's working on a secret project with sister Maggie

Jake Gyllenhaal has recently opened up about working on a secret project with his oldest sister Maggie Gyllenhaal.

The Brokeback Mountain star disclosed that he and his sister Maggie “are working on something”, in an interview with InStyle,

"We actually talk about it more now than ever, and I would love to work with her. We are working together on something right now, just creatively, not as actors, which I am enjoying so much,” remarked the 41-year-old.

The Zodiac actor continued, “I don't think I can say yet. But, she's an incredible writer, and she's an incredible filmmaker, and I have known that for a long time. And now the world knows it.”

To note, Maggie earned an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. earlier this year, for her directorial debut The Lost Daughter.

“I would love to work with her. I’d love to act in one of her films or wherever she needs me,” asserted Jake.

Adding to this, the Prisoners actor elaborated on his relationship with his sister, saying, “Since we have been kids, I have been basically her assistant or whatever form she needs me to be in, so I will continue to be that.”

“I am her little brother, and if anyone's a younger sibling, they understand what I mean,” he concluded. 

