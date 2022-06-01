 
Wednesday Jun 01 2022
Web Desk

Zendaya has the SWEETEST birthday wish for Tom Holland

Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

Zendaya wished her boyfriend Tom Holland on his birthday in the most adorable way and since then fans cannot stop gushing.

The Euphoria actress, 25, shared a loved-up photo on Instagram Wednesday in honor of her Spider-Man: No Way Home costar and boyfriend's 26th birthday.

In the black-and-white snapshot, Zendaya smiles as Holland cuddles her from behind.

"Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3," she captioned the post, tagging Holland in the photo.

Holland spoke about his bond with Zendaya and his desire to keep his personal life private during a November interview with GQ.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world."

The Uncharted actor added, "I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."



