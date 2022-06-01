 
Singer Jhene Aiko speaks up about mental health struggle: Deets inside

Singer Jhene Aiko speaks up about mental health struggle: Deets inside
Jhene Aiko admitted that music has been a healer in her mental health journey.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the Sativa hit-maker revealed music was always her way of “coping”.

"Since the time I could write really, I've been dealing with my emotions through writing. That was always my way of getting through difficult things. Even when I was in elementary school, if I was really angry or really anxious about something, I would write about it,” said the singer.

Aiko revealed that her brother’s death led her into depression. “I began self-medication and drinking and trying to cope with that,” she added.

The R&B crooner later told the publication that she was diagnosed with anxiety, after which she turned to “different forms of healing like therapy and reading books by Buddhist monks”.

The singer-songwriter mentioned that it was because of her daughter Namiko she realised she had to do it for her.

“I see her going through a lot of the same things I went through when I was her age and I let her know, it’s taken me 34 years to really learn certain techniques when I am feeling anxious or angry,” remarked the singer.

The fact is, Aiko continued, she is a teenager and hence, “you are required to be a rebel. She’s going to hear me one day, so I'm going to keep saying it and also lead by example”.

“I feel like we are all on a mental health journey because we all have our physical health, but our well-being is so important. It's just as important, and they go hand in hand really," concluded the musician.

