Johnny Depp crosses major milestone after winning defamation lawsuit

Johnny Depp's Instagram followers rose from 19 million followers to 21.3 million after he won defamation lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard.

The statement he released after the verdict received 10 million likes within a couple of hours being posted on the Facebook-owmed app.

Before the trial begin, Johnny Depp has around 11 million followers on Instagram.





A US jury Wednesday found both Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard liable for defamation -- but sided more strongly with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star following an intense trial riding on bitterly contested allegations of domestic abuse.

The verdict capped a bitterly-fought six-week trial riding on lurid claims and counterclaims of between the Hollywood celebrities.

The seven-member jury in Virginia awarded the 58-year-old actor $15 million in damages after finding that a 2018 article penned by Heard on her experience of "sexual violence" was defamatory to Depp.