 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp believes ‘times are a changin’ after Amber Heard defamation case win

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

Johnny Depp believes ‘times are a changin’ after Amber Heard defamation case win
Johnny Depp believes ‘times are a changin’ after Amber Heard defamation case win

Johnny Depp turns to social media to celebrate his defamation case verdict against Amber Heard.

The actor showcased his celebratory excitement via a music overlay onto his video.

The video included a clip of Depp signing his typed statement while Bob Dylan’s song The Times They Are A-Changin’ played in the background.

The postmarked a “changing tide” for Depp after his lengthy battle against Amber Heard ended.

It also included a caption that read, “In real time…. the times HAVE CHANGED!!”

“Humble thanks to all who stand up for themselves and the truth”.

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp could become ‘world's highest paid actor’ after win against Amber Heard: PR Expert

Johnny Depp could become ‘world's highest paid actor’ after win against Amber Heard: PR Expert

Johnny Depp was ‘very happy and comfortable’ before libel case verdict was announced

Johnny Depp was ‘very happy and comfortable’ before libel case verdict was announced
Johnny Depp celebrates victory against Amber Heard at Newcastle pub: Video

Johnny Depp celebrates victory against Amber Heard at Newcastle pub: Video
Prince Harry given 'cast iron assurances' by Queen over protection of Meghan Markle

Prince Harry given 'cast iron assurances' by Queen over protection of Meghan Markle
Depp-Heard trial judge Penny's 'Winnie the Pooh' photo goes viral: 'She needs a hug'

Depp-Heard trial judge Penny's 'Winnie the Pooh' photo goes viral: 'She needs a hug'
Piers Morgan talks 'wipeout' of Amber Heard, 'slam dunk victory' for Johnny Depp

Piers Morgan talks 'wipeout' of Amber Heard, 'slam dunk victory' for Johnny Depp

Queen got Harry, Meghan picked up in bullet-proof Range Rover: 'Right thing to do'

Queen got Harry, Meghan picked up in bullet-proof Range Rover: 'Right thing to do'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle WILL attend Trooping the Colour today sans Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle WILL attend Trooping the Colour today sans Queen
Kim Kardashian will eat feces if 'it makes her look younger': Read Bizarre confession

Kim Kardashian will eat feces if 'it makes her look younger': Read Bizarre confession
Queen releases Platinum Jubilee portrait for royal admirers: Photo

Queen releases Platinum Jubilee portrait for royal admirers: Photo
Johnny Depp crosses major milestone after winning defamation lawsuit

Johnny Depp crosses major milestone after winning defamation lawsuit

Queen 'inspired by goodwill' for historic jubilee celebrations

Queen 'inspired by goodwill' for historic jubilee celebrations

Latest

view all