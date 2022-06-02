Johnny Depp believes ‘times are a changin’ after Amber Heard defamation case win

Thursday Jun 02, 2022
Johnny Depp turns to social media to celebrate his defamation case verdict against Amber Heard.
The actor showcased his celebratory excitement via a music overlay onto his video.
The video included a clip of Depp signing his typed statement while Bob Dylan’s song The Times They Are A-Changin’ played in the background.
The postmarked a “changing tide” for Depp after his lengthy battle against Amber Heard ended.
It also included a caption that read, “In real time…. the times HAVE CHANGED!!”
“Humble thanks to all who stand up for themselves and the truth”.