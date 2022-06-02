'Who introduced the 'three-piece' ideology?': Maryam Nawaz lambastes Imran Khan

Maryam Nawaz addressing a pres conference. — Screengrab

Maryam Nawaz asks Imran Khan "did Zac Goldsmith give you this ideology or Israel".

Says "Imran has lost sanity after losing power."

Appeals govt to form medical board to examine Imran's mental state.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday lambasted PTI Chairman Imran Khan, asking who introduced him to the ideology of the country's division into "three pieces."



"Whose ideology is it? Did Zac Goldsmith give you this ideology or Israel?" the politician asked while speaking to the media in Islamabad.

Reacting to Imran's statement, Maryam said that the entire nation has taken notice of his statement and is angered by it.

She said that "Imran has lost sanity after losing power but the truth is that power never belonged to him."

"There will be 300 pieces of the one who said such a thing and his party," she said.



She said that the mandate Imran Khan is grieving over was a false and snatched mandate.

"I have never seen a person get restless for power to this extent," she added.

The politician appealed to the government to form a medical board comprising psychologists and mental health experts to examine Imran's mental state.

Maryam went on to say that the PTI chairman failed within 30 days of assuming the office of prime minister and was exposed within 30 days after being ousted.

He asked under which right did Imran Khan talk about Pakistan's atomic programme. "Does he have any role in making Pakistan an atomic power?" she asked.

Decrying her father Nawaz Sharif's removal from the office of prime minister three times, Maryam said that the PML-N supremo was ousted on the basis of an expired Iqama.

"[Politicians] have borne exiles and life sentences for Pakistan. [Zulfiqar Ali] Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto were martyred but the voice of Pakistan Khappay [we want Pakistan] was heard," she said.

'Pakistan to break into three parts if establishment does not take 'right decision': Imran

A day earlier, Imran Khan warned that if the establishment does not "take the right decision," Pakistan would break into "three parts".

In an interview with a private television channel, the ousted prime minister said the country is on the brink of "suicide" if "right decisions" are not taken, as it might move towards default.

"The actual problem here is of Pakistan and establishment. If the establishment does not take the right decision, then I will give it to you in writing that they will be destroyed, and the armed forces will be the first ones to be destroyed," he said.