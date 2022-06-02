 
Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with spectacular parade: See

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations have officially kicked off with the Trooping the Colour parade at the Buckingham Palace, reported OK! Magazine.

The 96-year-old monarch is marking 70 years on the throne this month, with the Trooping the Colour ceremony paying homage to the longest-reigning British monarch in history with military horse parades and a flypast.

As per reports, the parade is being led by the Queen’s grandson Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, on behalf of the monarch.

Participating in the parade include William’s family, his wife Kate Middleton and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Also riding with them is William’s step-mother Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The ceremony also serves as the official birthday celebration for the Queen and the start of the long Jubilee bank holiday in the UK, with Britons said to have lined the streets in party paraphernalia and Union Jack flags.

The Trooping the Colour parade started from the Buckingham Palace and is expected to end on the Horseguards Parade by lunchtime, reported OK! Magazine. 

