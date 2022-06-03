 
Friday Jun 03 2022
Queen Elizabeth to miss Jubilee service after complaining of ‘discomfort’

Friday Jun 03, 2022

Queen Elizabeth has pulled out of Friday’s thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral after complaining of ‘discomfort’ after Thursday’s Jubilee kick off, the Buckingham Palace has said.

As per BBC, the Palace issued an official statement about the 96-year-old monarch’s health shortly after the Trooping the Colour ceremony and the RAF flypast ended on Thursday.

The official royal statement reads: “The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s birthday parade and flypast but did experience some discomfort.”

“Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend.”

The statement further mentioned: “The Queen is looking forward to participating in tonight’s beacon lighting event at Windsor Castle and would like to thank all those who made today such a memorable occasion.”

It remains unclear whether the Queen will miss more upcoming Jubilee events owing to her health and mobility issues.

It is also pertinent to mention that this is not the first time that the Queen has pulled out of a major royal engagement; she also missed the State Opening of Parliament last month.

