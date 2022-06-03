 
entertainment
Friday Jun 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Did Snoop Dogg troll Amber Heard after she lost defamation lawsuit against Depp?

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 03, 2022

Did Snoop Dogg troll Amber Heard after she lost defamation lawsuit against Depp?

Rapper Snoop Dogg reacted to Johnny Depp's victory in defamation case against Amber Heard by sharing a viral video.

Taking to Instagram, Snoop posted the video of a man, apparently a coach, celebrating the victory of his team in a way that made him a viral meme. "Bag secured," he captioned his post.

Did Snoop Dogg troll Amber Heard after she lost defamation lawsuit against Depp?


In April, an unidentified woman withdrew a civil lawsuit she filed against Snoop Dogg in which she accused the American rapper of sexual assault and battery after attending one of his concerts in 2013.

The lawsuit was pulled two months after it was filed in the Central District of California and days before Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, was set to perform in February's Super Bowl halftime show near Los Angeles.

The woman was identified as Jane Doe and described as a dancer, model, host and actress who had worked with Snoop Dogg. The musician, however, said the woman never worked for him.

The voluntary dismissal also removed charges against all other parties named in the suit, including Snoop Dogg's business entity.

"It is not surprising that the plaintiff dismissed her complaint against the defendants. Her complaint was full of false allegations and deficiencies," a representative for Snoop Dogg said in a statement to Reuters.

Matt Finkelberg, a lawyer for Jane Doe, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Snoop Dogg rejected the allegations through a spokesperson who called the claims "simply meritless," characterizing it as part of a "self-enrichment shakedown scheme" ahead of his Super Bowl performance in February

More From Entertainment:

Lagertha is back to her 'Vikings' homeland

Lagertha is back to her 'Vikings' homeland

'Aquaman' co-star agrees with Amber Heard's statement

'Aquaman' co-star agrees with Amber Heard's statement

Popularity rating suggests Queen's choice 'Camilla is the future'

Popularity rating suggests Queen's choice 'Camilla is the future'
Prince William's friend supports Johnny Depp against Amber Heard

Prince William's friend supports Johnny Depp against Amber Heard

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit ‘jackpot’ with ‘lucrative’ Jubilee appearance

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit ‘jackpot’ with ‘lucrative’ Jubilee appearance
Royal fans call for glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan's kids Lilibet and Archie

Royal fans call for glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan's kids Lilibet and Archie
Queen Elizabeth to miss Jubilee service after complaining of ‘discomfort’

Queen Elizabeth to miss Jubilee service after complaining of ‘discomfort’
Johnny Depp to weave Amber Heard's damages?

Johnny Depp to weave Amber Heard's damages?
Jennifer Lopez is ‘Feelin’ So Good’ as she marks 23 years of her debut album 'On The 6'

Jennifer Lopez is ‘Feelin’ So Good’ as she marks 23 years of her debut album 'On The 6'
Prince Harry and Meghan steal spotlight with their sweet gestures to royal kids as they reunite with Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan steal spotlight with their sweet gestures to royal kids as they reunite with Queen
UK pub staff reveal Johnny Depp’s immediate response after Amber Heard verdict

UK pub staff reveal Johnny Depp’s immediate response after Amber Heard verdict
Sir Elton John responds to fans after being spotted in a wheelchair, says ‘I'm in top health’

Sir Elton John responds to fans after being spotted in a wheelchair, says ‘I'm in top health’

Latest

view all