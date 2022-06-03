 
entertainment
Friday Jun 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian shares heartbreaking story of child killed in school shooting

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 03, 2022

Kim Kardashian shares heartbreaking story of child killed in school shooting

Kim Kardashian asked the US authorities to release from prison a father whose 10 year-old daughter was killed in Texas school shooting.

The reality TV star said that the father of Willie was arrested on non-violent drug offense .

"Her family are desperately hoping that her father who is incarcerated for a non violent drug offense , be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral," Kim wrote along side the victim's picture.

She requested the Bureau of Prisons to grant the father temporary release so that he can say his last goodbye to his baby girl. Every parent deserves this."

Kim Kardashian shares heartbreaking story of child killed in school shooting


More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Louis Balcony photo has a 'high meme potential'

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Louis Balcony photo has a 'high meme potential'
Did Snoop Dogg troll Amber Heard after she lost defamation lawsuit against Depp?

Did Snoop Dogg troll Amber Heard after she lost defamation lawsuit against Depp?
Lagertha is back to her 'Vikings' homeland

Lagertha is back to her 'Vikings' homeland

'Aquaman' co-star agrees with Amber Heard's statement

'Aquaman' co-star agrees with Amber Heard's statement

Popularity rating suggests Queen's choice 'Camilla is the future'

Popularity rating suggests Queen's choice 'Camilla is the future'
Prince William's friend supports Johnny Depp against Amber Heard

Prince William's friend supports Johnny Depp against Amber Heard

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit ‘jackpot’ with ‘lucrative’ Jubilee appearance

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit ‘jackpot’ with ‘lucrative’ Jubilee appearance
Royal fans call for glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan's kids Lilibet and Archie

Royal fans call for glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan's kids Lilibet and Archie
Queen Elizabeth to miss Jubilee service after complaining of ‘discomfort’

Queen Elizabeth to miss Jubilee service after complaining of ‘discomfort’
Johnny Depp to weave Amber Heard's damages?

Johnny Depp to weave Amber Heard's damages?
Jennifer Lopez is ‘Feelin’ So Good’ as she marks 23 years of her debut album 'On The 6'

Jennifer Lopez is ‘Feelin’ So Good’ as she marks 23 years of her debut album 'On The 6'
Prince Harry and Meghan steal spotlight with their sweet gestures to royal kids as they reunite with Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan steal spotlight with their sweet gestures to royal kids as they reunite with Queen

Latest

view all