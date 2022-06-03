 
Prince William, Prince Harry olive branch 'not in the diary' amid Platinum Jubilee

Prince William, Prince Harry olive branch 'not in the diary' amid Platinum Jubilee

Prince William and Prince Harry might not be able to rekindle their relationship after all.

Page Six reports that the estranged brothers do not intend to mend their rift amid the momentous occasion of Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

“At the moment, it does not look likely that Harry and Meghan and William and Kate will meet up separately during the Jubilee celebrations,” said one insider. “There is certainly nothing in the diary at the moment.”

Thus, William and Kate’s three kids, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and 4-year-old Prince Louis will not be able to bond with cousins, Archie, 3, and Lilibet

Meanwhile, royal admirers will see the Cambridges and the Sussexes unite on official grounds during today's Thanksgiving Service for the Queen at St Paul’s Cathedral.

This will be the first joint appearance after Meghan and Harry's attendance at the Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day service in March 2020.

