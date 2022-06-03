 
Kim Kardashian's plea to attend Platinum Jubilee official party refused

Kim Kardashian won't be attending the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday as the reality star's plea to be a part of the celebrations has been refused by the palace.

According to Daily Mail, the Skims founder's rep requested tickets however the officials at Buckingham Palace and BBC publicist rejected.

Kim, who recently flew to London with her beau Pete Davidson to witness the historic royal event, is reportedly looking for ways to acquire the tickets by other means.

The outlet also reported that the reality star wants to attend the celebration so badly that she doesn't mind if the tickets are 'not VIP'.

"Kim rarely gets turned down to attend any event, so this has been quite surprising, especially as she doesn't visit the UK often," an insider spilt the beans to the publication.

"Kim and Pete love the Royal Family and really wanted to be a part of this special celebration," the source added. 

