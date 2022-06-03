 
Friday Jun 03 2022
Priyanka Chopra adores Deepika Padukone's style at 2022 Cannes: Photo

Friday Jun 03, 2022

Priyanka Chopra adores Deepika Padukone’s style at 2022 Cannes: Photo
Priyanka Chopra adores Deepika Padukone’s style at 2022 Cannes: Photo

Deepika Padukone has recently received love from her Bajirao Mastani co-star Priyanka Chopra on social media.

On Thursday, the Gehraiyaan actress turned to Instagram to post a video compilation of her uber-stylish looks from the Cannes Film Festival in France.

The diva, who was also on the judging panel at Cannes this year, raised the bar with her splendid attires. 

From an orange gown to ruffled white and black shimmery sarees, the Cocktail star made an impressive statement at the festival.

In no time, the 36-year-old garnered lots of love from her fans on her video, however, what grabbed everyone’s attention was the Quantico actress' comment.

The Sky is Pink star, who is known for her awe-inspiring looks at red carpets, dropped a heart-eyed emoticon on her video.

Priyanka Chopra adores Deepika Padukone’s style at 2022 Cannes: Photo

Meanwhile, after returning from Cannes, Padukone will next be seen in movies including Pathaan opposite Shahrukh Khan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. 

