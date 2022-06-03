 
entertainment
Friday Jun 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen rejoices as she FINALLY meets namesake great-granddaughter Lilibet!

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 03, 2022

Queen rejoices as she FINALLY meets namesake great-granddaughter Lilibet!
Queen rejoices as she FINALLY meets namesake great-granddaughter Lilibet!

Queen has finally met Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet!

The Sussex child, who will turn one tomorrow, got to meet Her Majesty after Trooping the Colour parade on Thursday.

On Lili's first international travel, the toddler secured a chance to connect with her paternal family. It is reported that the Sussexes introduced their daughter to the Queen in one of the Royal Family's private events after the flypast at Buckingham Palace.

Lili, full name Lilibet Diana Windsor Mountbatten, was named after the Queen, whose closed family members fondly call her Lilibet ever since she was a young girl.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are expected to attend today's Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, marking their first joint royal engagement in two years.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth gets Jubilee gift of a horse from Emmanuel Macron

Queen Elizabeth gets Jubilee gift of a horse from Emmanuel Macron
Amber Heard's career appears to be in ‘crisis’ after Johnny Depp’s libel case win: PR Expert

Amber Heard's career appears to be in ‘crisis’ after Johnny Depp’s libel case win: PR Expert
Kanye West's pal spills beans on rapper's disappearance from public life

Kanye West's pal spills beans on rapper's disappearance from public life
Amber Heard fails to receive massive response on Johnny Depp defamation verdict statement

Amber Heard fails to receive massive response on Johnny Depp defamation verdict statement
Prince Charlotte let go of dad William's hand in joyful public appearance

Prince Charlotte let go of dad William's hand in joyful public appearance
Megan Fox tired of Machine Gun Kelly ‘acting like a child’ amid pregnancy rumours

Megan Fox tired of Machine Gun Kelly ‘acting like a child’ amid pregnancy rumours
Johnny Depp does not 'seek' money, 'thinking of ways' Amber Heard can pay for malice

Johnny Depp does not 'seek' money, 'thinking of ways' Amber Heard can pay for malice
Meghan Markle RETURNs to royal life with post-Megxit listing in Court Circular

Meghan Markle RETURNs to royal life with post-Megxit listing in Court Circular
Amber Heard’s attorney accuses Johnny Depp of ‘suppressing evidence’

Amber Heard’s attorney accuses Johnny Depp of ‘suppressing evidence’
Johnny Depp's bizarre pic of cradling badger goes viral shortly after trial verdict

Johnny Depp's bizarre pic of cradling badger goes viral shortly after trial verdict
Kim Kardashian's plea to attend Platinum Jubilee official party refused

Kim Kardashian's plea to attend Platinum Jubilee official party refused
Liam Payne says he’ll stand by Zayn Malik forever as he clarifies controversial comments

Liam Payne says he’ll stand by Zayn Malik forever as he clarifies controversial comments

Latest

view all