 
entertainment
Friday Jun 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp does not 'seek' money, 'thinking of ways' Amber Heard can pay for malice

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 03, 2022

Johnny Depp does not seek money, thinking of ways Amber Heard can pay for malice
Johnny Depp does not 'seek' money, 'thinking of ways' Amber Heard can pay for malice

Amber Heard looming financial damages, which she owes to ex-husband Johnny Depp, could create difficult scenarios for the actress in case of non-payment.

Legal analyst Emily D. Baker tells PEOPLE reveals that it is up to both the parties to discuss and come upon a conclusion over the settlement. Heard's attorney however insists that her client can 'absolutely not' pay the whopping amount on $10M.

"It will be up to the parties, but once the judgment is entered on June 24, I wonder if the attorneys will start negotiating that judgment payment," says Baker. "Ben Chew said in his closing argument that Johnny Depp wasn't seeking to punish Amber Heard with money. [Chew said on Friday to the jury: The case "has never been about money" or about "punishing" Heard.] I imagine that they will try to settle it and you'll see a PR statement that they are not seeking to enforce the judgment."

"If they do want to enforce the judgment," she continues, "that starts a whole separate process in court, of potentially attaching property, setting up ways it has to be paid. I imagine — and if I'm team Depp, this is what I would do — they'd look at getting an injunction to stop Amber Heard from repeating statements that the jury found were defamatory and then stipulating that the payments won't be made and there won't be any judgment outstanding."

Says Baker, "If he's not interested in the money, I think he's more interested in her not repeating these allegations."

"Getting the judgement is one thing. Getting the money is a whole separate thing," she says.

"From a PR standpoint, it would not be ideal to see Johnny Depp trying to aggressively enforce this judgement," says Baker. "... We'll see what they do. I don't think we'll see them aggressively pursuing this judgment right away. And I don't think they necessarily should at this point."

When asked if filing for bankruptcy, could help Heard, Ms D.Baker responded otherwise.

"Because this is an intentional tort — the willful element of defamation that had to be found because they're celebrities — takes it out of the possibility of bankruptcy because it was a willful act. So it's an intentional tort," she says. "Defamation, and when it's against a public figure, that willfulness element, that malice element, takes it right out of the ability to be discharged in bankruptcy."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charlotte let go of dad William's hand in joyful public appearance

Prince Charlotte let go of dad William's hand in joyful public appearance
Megan Fox tired of Machine Gun Kelly ‘acting like a child’ amid pregnancy rumours

Megan Fox tired of Machine Gun Kelly ‘acting like a child’ amid pregnancy rumours
Queen rejoices as she FINALLY meets namesake great-granddaughter Lilibet!

Queen rejoices as she FINALLY meets namesake great-granddaughter Lilibet!
Meghan Markle RETURNs to royal life with post-Megxit listing in Court Circular

Meghan Markle RETURNs to royal life with post-Megxit listing in Court Circular
Amber Heard’s attorney accuses Johnny Depp of ‘suppressing evidence’

Amber Heard’s attorney accuses Johnny Depp of ‘suppressing evidence’
Johnny Depp's bizarre pic of cradling badger goes viral shortly after trial verdict

Johnny Depp's bizarre pic of cradling badger goes viral shortly after trial verdict
Kim Kardashian's plea to attend Platinum Jubilee official party refused

Kim Kardashian's plea to attend Platinum Jubilee official party refused
Liam Payne says he’ll stand by Zayn Malik forever as he clarifies controversial comments

Liam Payne says he’ll stand by Zayn Malik forever as he clarifies controversial comments
Johnny Depp statement on Amber Heard defamation verdict receives millions of likes

Johnny Depp statement on Amber Heard defamation verdict receives millions of likes
Amber Heard will 'absolutely' appeal Johnny Depp’s defamation case win, confirms lawyer

Amber Heard will 'absolutely' appeal Johnny Depp’s defamation case win, confirms lawyer
Johnny Depp‘s intentions for Kate Moss after ‘loving’ testimony

Johnny Depp‘s intentions for Kate Moss after ‘loving’ testimony
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un congratulates Queen Elizabeth II on jubilee

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un congratulates Queen Elizabeth II on jubilee

Latest

view all