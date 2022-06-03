Lilibet ‘the key’ to helping Prince Harry, Meghan Markle back ‘into the Firm’

Royal experts believe Lilibet may become the key to helping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back into the Firm’s good graces.

Royal commentator Richard Kay made this claim in his new piece for the Daily Mail.

He began by writing, “Baby Lilibet’s role may be crucial. When the couple announced they were giving their daughter the name Lilibet, the Queen’s family nickname, it was seen as a presumptuous choice for a baby who, although eighth in line to the throne, would grow up on the other side of the world, speaking with an American accent.”

“Courtiers saw it as an impertinent, somewhat cynical exercise to secure the Sussexes’ long-term future as Royal Family members. Some wondered if they had even asked the Queen’s permission.”

“But time is a great healer and I know the Queen, 96, is anxious to meet her 11th great-grandchild. Although such a meeting could be today, it may be delayed until Lilibet’s birthday on Saturday.”