 
entertainment
Friday Jun 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Lilibet ‘the key’ to helping Prince Harry, Meghan Markle back ‘into the Firm’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 03, 2022

Lilibet ‘the key’ to helping Prince Harry, Meghan Markle back ‘into the Firm’
Lilibet ‘the key’ to helping Prince Harry, Meghan Markle back ‘into the Firm’

Royal experts believe Lilibet may become the key to helping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back into the Firm’s good graces.

Royal commentator Richard Kay made this claim in his new piece for the Daily Mail.

He began by writing, “Baby Lilibet’s role may be crucial. When the couple announced they were giving their daughter the name Lilibet, the Queen’s family nickname, it was seen as a presumptuous choice for a baby who, although eighth in line to the throne, would grow up on the other side of the world, speaking with an American accent.”

“Courtiers saw it as an impertinent, somewhat cynical exercise to secure the Sussexes’ long-term future as Royal Family members. Some wondered if they had even asked the Queen’s permission.”

“But time is a great healer and I know the Queen, 96, is anxious to meet her 11th great-grandchild. Although such a meeting could be today, it may be delayed until Lilibet’s birthday on Saturday.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan get cold shoulder from Prince William, Kate at Queen’s service

Prince Harry, Meghan get cold shoulder from Prince William, Kate at Queen’s service
Kim Kardashian confronts Tristan Thompson for cheating on Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian confronts Tristan Thompson for cheating on Khloe Kardashian
Tum Ho To: Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly drop release date for a ‘tale of love’

Tum Ho To: Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly drop release date for a ‘tale of love’
Advocates react to verdict in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial

Advocates react to verdict in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial
Kourtney Kardashian's fans worry as Travis Barker's threats to kill his ex resurface

Kourtney Kardashian's fans worry as Travis Barker's threats to kill his ex resurface
Machine Gun Kelly drops adorable photo with mum who abandoned him

Machine Gun Kelly drops adorable photo with mum who abandoned him
Simon Cowell slammed for his 'bullying' remarks on 'BGT'

Simon Cowell slammed for his 'bullying' remarks on 'BGT'
New York court rejects Harvey Weinstein's appeal bid in sex abuse case

New York court rejects Harvey Weinstein's appeal bid in sex abuse case
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on backlash after 16lbs weight loss for Met Gala

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on backlash after 16lbs weight loss for Met Gala
Megan Fox refused Pete Davidson when he asked for Kim Kardashian’s number

Megan Fox refused Pete Davidson when he asked for Kim Kardashian’s number
Piers Morgan takes a dig at Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan takes a dig at Meghan Markle
Cheers for Prince Harry, Meghan drown out the boos at Jubilee service: See

Cheers for Prince Harry, Meghan drown out the boos at Jubilee service: See

Latest

view all