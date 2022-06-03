 
Friday Jun 03 2022
Mehwish Hayat, Samina Ahmed join ‘Ms Marvel’ cast on star-studded premiere in L.A

Friday Jun 03, 2022

The glamorous premiere of the upcoming superhero series Ms. Marvel was held in Los Angeles, USA on Thursday evening.

The cast and crew members of the series, which is the first series in Marvel franchise about a Muslim superhero, arrived in style at the El Captain Theatre in L.A.

Besides, the series’ lead actors and makers, Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat and veteran TV star Samina Ahmed also walked the red carpet of the star-studded premiere event.

While the makers remained tight-lipped on Hayat and Ahmed’s participation and character in the series, their pictures from the glamorous night took the internet by storm.

The Punjab Nahi Jaoungi diva looked elegant in a stunning royal blue dress, paired with black sequined bodice.


Ahmed, on the other hand, donned a black and antique gold silk sari. She completed her look with traditional earrings and a classic black clutch.

While both of the ladies were not seen in the trailer or in the official cast line-up of the series, but were photographed with the rest of the cast at the premiere.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy also attended the premiere alongside Ms Marvel co-creator Sana Amanat and Marvel powerhouse Victoria Alonso.

Ms Marvel debuts on Disney+ on June 8, Pakistani audiences can see the show in theatres on June 16 (episodes 1 and 2), June 30 (episodes 3 and 4) and July 14 (episodes 5 and 6). 

