Friday Jun 03 2022
Concert goers call Johnny Depp a 'drunk pub singer' as he joined Jeff Beck on stage

Friday Jun 03, 2022

Concert goers call Johnny Depp a 'drunk pub singer' as he joined Jeff Beck on stage 

Hollywood star Johnny Depp will join Jeff Beck for the remainder of his U.K. rock tour.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who won his multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday, had previously surprised audiences and fans when he delivered a rocking performance on stage in Sheffield and at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

While Depp, 58, is nailing his rockstar avatar, some concertgoers have expressed their disappointment with the actor’s take as a musician.

Recently, one crowd member said that his appearance ‘ruined them all night.’

An internet user, who caught one of the Rum Diary actor's recent musical performances, has branded him as a ‘drunken pub singer’, and claimed the Depp’s on-stage cameo ‘spoiled the whole night.’

"The thing that spoiled the whole night was the talentless Mr Depp. He was like a drunken pub singer at one point. I don't know what Jeff Beck's thinking of," he expressed on social media.

Depp’s surprise appearance reportedly drew loud cheers from the crowd. A big number of his fans were delighted to see him.

