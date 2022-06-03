 
Friday Jun 03 2022
Prince Charles' kiss for Kate Middleton at Jubilee delights royal fans: See

Friday Jun 03, 2022

Prince Charles and Kate Middleton shared a heartwarming gesture at Friday’s Jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral, with the future monarch blowing a kiss at his daughter-in-law.

As per Hello magazine, Prince Charles was seen blowing a sweet kiss to Kate as he walked over to her and Prince William at the cathedral.

He then stood by his son and eldest daughter-in-law with wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, for a little while before the foursome moved further with the event.

The moment, captured by cameras in its entirety, delighted royal fans who were excited to see Kate as well as her sister-in-law Meghan Markle at the event; it marked Meghan’s first royal event since stepping away from the royal family in 2020.

Unfortunately, the Queen herself couldn’t attend Friday’s service after complaining of ‘discomfort’ after Thursday’s Jubilee festivities.

In attendance, however, were other members of the royal family, including Meghan’s husband Prince Harry, Princess Anne, and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice with their husbands among others.

