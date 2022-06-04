 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan fumed for saying Meghan Markle was 'booed': 'Blatantly untruthful'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

Piers Morgan fumed for saying Meghan Markle was booed: Blatantly untruthful
Piers Morgan fumed for saying Meghan Markle was 'booed': 'Blatantly untruthful'

Piers Morgan is facing fan wrath after mocking Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's return to royal life at Queen's Thanksgiving. 

Speaking about the Sussexes being booed outside St Paul's Cathedral on Friday, the former GMB host accused the couple of making the Jubilee 'all about themselves.'

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the southern English county that I come from, incidentally, where they've spent precisely three hours, are a pair of undignified, whiney, hypocritical virtue-signalling, selfish wastrels.

"The privacy demanding, poverty preaching carbon-conscious couple will fly 5,000 miles, spilling 1.5 metric tones of CO2 emissions, accompanied of course by the Netflix documentary camera crew recording their Kardashian-style, reality show.

"The emissions of most concern to me, however, are the other noxious toxic fumes they will inevitably emit from the moment they land here and make the jubilee all about themselves.

"And I'm already shuddering at how this fame-hungry duo will hijack the headlines from the woman who should be given them purely to cement their rival royal brand."

Piers later shared an article claiming the Sussex were given a cold welcome at the event, inviting twitter criticism.

He was met with angry fans who slammed him for going in on the couple again.

"It was televised. No one was booing for Harry and Meghan. Why link to an article that is blatantly being untruthful?" a user declared.

"Simply untrue. As well you know," wrote one.

"Except they weren't. Boris was," a third commented.

More From Entertainment:

#MeToo movement founder says Johnny Depp victory 'cannot kill us'

#MeToo movement founder says Johnny Depp victory 'cannot kill us'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck moving in together in $60M mansion: Report

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck moving in together in $60M mansion: Report
Queen skips Epsom Derby to join Harry and Meghan for Lilibet's birthday in Windsor?

Queen skips Epsom Derby to join Harry and Meghan for Lilibet's birthday in Windsor?
Catherine Zeta-Jones shares message for Queen Elizabeth on Platinum Jubilee

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares message for Queen Elizabeth on Platinum Jubilee

Did Prince Harry think he was back 'in a zoo'?

Did Prince Harry think he was back 'in a zoo'?
Accused of copying Gwyneth Paltrow, Kourtney Kardashian collaborates with 'Iron Man' actress

Accused of copying Gwyneth Paltrow, Kourtney Kardashian collaborates with 'Iron Man' actress

Palace statement stokes concerns about Queen Elizabeth's health

Palace statement stokes concerns about Queen Elizabeth's health

Prince Harry’s ‘anxiety’ about lower royal status laid bare by expert

Prince Harry’s ‘anxiety’ about lower royal status laid bare by expert
What does Kim Kardashian and her sisters think of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard legal battle?

What does Kim Kardashian and her sisters think of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard legal battle?
Prince Andrew’s Jubilee absence due to COVID deemed ‘convenient’ by critics

Prince Andrew’s Jubilee absence due to COVID deemed ‘convenient’ by critics

Prince Harry, William’s similar body language analysed by expert

Prince Harry, William’s similar body language analysed by expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had a secret meetup with Prince Charles: Details

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had a secret meetup with Prince Charles: Details

Latest

view all