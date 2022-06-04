 
Saturday Jun 04 2022
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez wins heart of Amber Heard too?

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez, who became an internet sensation, has apparently also won the heart of Amber Heard too with her outstanding skills during the defamation trial.

The Aquaman actress took to Instagram and posted a statement to react to the jury’s verdict.

She seems to have mentioned Camille Vasquez in the statement and apparently heaped praises on her and the entire legal team of her former husband Johnny Depp.

Heard says, “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I´m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."

"I´m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback... It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously," she said.

Amber Heard went on to say, “I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK.”


